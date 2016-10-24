Crane victim's PTPTN loan settled

GEORGE TOWN: The family of the late Joice Chin who was killed when a crane hook fell on her car about two months ago is thankful her National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) loan is covered by the PTPTN Takaful scheme.

Representing the family was an aunt of Chin, Yeoh Ang See, 55, who said the settlement of the amount was a kind act and thanked the PTPTN Corporation.

"I am glad there is such a scheme for borrowers," she said after receiving the study loan settlement certificate from PTPTN deputy chief executive (policy and operation) Mastura Mohd Khalid yesterday at the Gat Lebuh Nordin flats here.

Ang also received a cheque of RM1,500 from Mastura.

On Aug 25 at Jalan Raja Chulan, Kuala Lumpur, the 24-year-old was killed when the crane hook fell on her car during the 7.15pm incident.

Mastura said the loan was considered settled under the scheme and that the family now did not have to worry about repayment.

She said 6,421 PTPTN borrowers have enjoyed the protection provided by the scheme since 1997 as at Sept 30, 2016 amounting to RM99.8million.

On getting borrowers to repay their loans, Mastura hoped they would take advantage of the incentives offered in Budget 2017 to settle their outstanding amount.

She said PTPTN was aiming to increase the number of loan repayments via salary deduction by end 2016 as a 10% discount is offered for salary deduction or direct debit.

She said only 10% of borrowers were paying back their PTPTN loans through salary deduction and hope the number could be 20% by the end of the year.