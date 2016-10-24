Chanel treats 'N°5 L'Eau' to an exceptional crystal bottle for Holiday 2016

THE French luxury label is celebrating Holiday 2016 with a prestigious and highly limited edition of its latest fragrance, N°5 L'Eau, the most recent interpretation of its legendary scent. This special edition is due out Nov 4 and will be available by reservation only.

Fall 2016 saw the French fashion house out a fresh take on its iconic N°5 fragrance. The scent was developed by perfumer Olivier Polge and is fronted by Lily-Rose Depp, a Chanel brand ambassador.

The purest and freshest expression of the classic N°5, this new version is to get an exceptional bespoke bottle for the holiday season.

The 900ml size sets the tone for this special edition, which is sure to catch the eye of collectors and aficionados of prestige perfumes. And the bottle's design is equally impressive. Made entirely from crystal and cut like a diamond, the bottle is sealed with a special skin to preserve the perfume it contains.

The clean, classic lines of the original bottle remain unchanged and the names of the fragrance and its maker stand out on a white label. The bottle is finished with a faceted cap and comes in a white aniline lambskin box.

Only 15 numbered editions of this exceptional 900ml version are set to go on sale from Nov 4 and must be reserved directly with Chanel.

Price: €8,500 (approx. RM38,700). — AFP Relaxnews