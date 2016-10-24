Nancy Shukri heads list of 613 recipients of Pahang state awards

KUANTAN: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Nancy Shukri (pix) heads the list of 613 recipients of awards and medals conferred in conjunction with the anniversary of the birthday of the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah.

She received the Darjah Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) which carries the title Datuk Seri together with six other individuals. Also receiving the award were Special Advisor to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi namely Datuk Wan Ahmad Wan Omar and the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court Datin Latifah Mohd Tahar.

Other recipients of the award were Professor of the Legal Faculty of Universiti Islam Antarabangsa (UIA) Gombak, Prof Dr Mohd Akram Shair Mohamed, Head of the Tasik Chini Research Centre, Prof Datuk Dr Mushrifah Idris and Electrical and Computer Engineering Professor of UIA Gombak, Prof Datuk Seri Ir Dr Mashkuri Yaakob.

Meanwhile, 28 individuals received the Darjah Seri Indera Mahkota Pahang (SIMP) which carries the title Datuk including Judicial Commissioner of the Kuala Lumpur High Court (Crime) Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman, son of the Tengku Mahkota Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Tengku Amir Nasser Tengku Ibrahim, members of the Pahang Royalty, Tengku Datuk Tengku Nurul Kamalia Tengku Kamil Ismail, and Tengku Madina Kamalia Tengku Kamil Ismail.

Other recipients were the wife of Appeals Court President Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif namely Puan Sri Salwany Mohamed Zamri, wife of the Chief Judge of the Malayan High Court Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin namely Puan Sri Rohani Mohamed Kassim, Pahang State Development Officer Datuk Zulkifli Yaakob, and the Director-General of Federal Department of Land and Mines Datuk Dr Sallehuddin Ishak.

Other recipients are Health Deputy Director-General (Research and Technical Support), Dr Shahnaz Murad; Pahang Farmers' Organisation Authority chairman, Datuk Mustaffar Kamal Ab Hamid and Royal Malaysian Customs Deputy Director-General, Datuk Subromaniam Tholasy.

Thirty-four people are awarded the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP), also carrying the title of Datuk, namely Johor Baru High Court Judge, Teo Say Eng; Attorney-General's Chambers Legal Advisor, Datin Almalena Sharmila Johan Thambu; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Senior Federal Counsel, Mohamad Jazamuddin Ahmad Nawawi.

Others are Royal Malaysian Navy Deputy Chief, Vice Admiral Datuk Anuwi Hassan; Malaysian Education Department Deputy Secretary General (Management), Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad; Malaysian Rubber Board Deputy Director-General, Dr Mohd Akhbar Md Said; Pahang Mentri Besar's Political Secretary, Datuk Shamsuddin Nawawi; National Registration Department Director-General, Mohd Yazid Ramli; Malaysian Rubber Board Deputy Director-General, Dr Zairossani Mohd Nor; Felda Deputy General Manager, Ab Ghani Mohd Ali; Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd Deputy President, Hamdan Salim.

A total 126 individuals will receive the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) also bearing the title Datuk, among them Kuantan/Temerloh High Court Judge Hassan Abdul Ghani; Pahang Agriculture Department director Mohd Anim Hosnan, Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy(AMSAS) director, First Admiral Wan Mohd Affandi Wan Ahmad.

Others were the Pahang National Anti-drugs Agency director, Abdul Ghani Abdul Rahman, Malaysian ambassador to Turkey Abdul Razak Abdul Wahab, Puteri Umno vice chief Zahida Zarikh Khan and Pahang Mentri Besar special officer Zamary Suleiman.

In addition, 41 people received the Setia Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAP), among them were Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital Medical deputy director Dr Nor Azlina Abdul Aziz and state Health Department senior principal assistant director Dr Nurly Zahuree Mustapha.

Sixty-six people were conferred Setia Mahkota Pahang (SMP), including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) English Copy Editing Desk deputy chief sub-editor Hussain Ali and Special Affairs Department (JASA) Media Communications Unit director Shaharudin Sulaiman.

Forty-six people received the Ahli Ahmad Shah Pahang (AAP), Ahli Mahkota Pahang (AMP) (42), Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang (PKC) (57), Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT) (61) and Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) (106). — Bernama