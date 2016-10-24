One dead in Slim River express bus-car crash (Updated)

Posted on 24 October 2016 - 10:12am Last updated on 24 October 2016 - 01:25pm

IPOH: An express bus heading to Penang from Johor rammed a Proton Wira at KM 384, North-South Expressway near the Behrang layby, today, leaving one person dead.

In the 5.15am incident about 100km from here, Shamsul Anuar Naziri, 40, who was driving the car died on the spot while his passenger Mohd Adib Sayuti, 35, escaped unhurt.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik said the bus driver Mohd Nazri Azmi, 31, his assistant Annuar Khuzaimi Bahari, 45, and their eight passengers were safe.

He said Shamsul Anuar's car skidded towards the right lane before crashing into the traffic divider.

"A bus along the same lane hit the driver's side of the car, dragging it for about 60m," he said when contacted here today.

Wan Jamil said a Honda City on the same lane tried to avoid the debris left by the accident but skidded and went into a drain along the road shoulder.

"Two more vehicles including a four-wheel-drive were damaged after hitting the debris," he said.

He said the body of the deceased was sent to Slim River Hospital for post mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama