Sunway and Harvard partnership

SUNWAY University, Sunway Medical Centre and Harvard Medical School have signed a tripartite agreement to provide a unique world-class training programme catered to healthcare leaders and working professionals throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Known as the Harvard Medical School Southeast Asia Leadership Programme (HMS SEAL), “the programme aims to equip managers and clinicians working in the demanding healthcare industry, especially in major hospitals, with the know-how to become excellent leaders capable of achieving the highest quality standards in healthcare delivery,” said Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah.

EDUCATING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS

The 12-month part-time programme will comprise three classroom workshops, online learning and collaborative group work sessions. It will be delivered by leading academics from Harvard Medical School and supported by experts from Sunway.

The first two of three workshops will take place in Sunway University, while the final workshop will be held at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. A graduation ceremony will be hosted by the Harvard Medical School and held at its campus.

According to the Harvard Medical School Office Global Education executive director Robin Wheatley, partnerships such as this are in line with Harvard’s global mission. “This programme will allow us to help healthcare leaders face the ever-growing challenges in the healthcare industry and elevate the standards of healthcare delivery.”

TOWARDS IMPROVING HEALTHCARE

The HMS SEAL programme will commence early in 2017. It will be locally managed by the new Sunway Institute for Healthcare Development at Sunway University.

Sunway University and Sunway Medical Centre will jointly offer RM 1 million in scholarships to selected and qualified healthcare professionals among the yearly intake of 100 participants.

“We firmly believe that by working with top institutions of the world, we can bring leading global academics to Malaysia to augment the talent pipeline that Malaysia and Southeast Asia need, to be on par with the best in the world,” said Cheah. For more information on the 2017 programme, visit the Sunway University website.