'Boo! A Madea Halloween' tops N. America box office

THE latest instalment in Tyler Perry's (pix) Madea comedy franchise – Boo! A Madea Halloween – topped the North American box office in its debut weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Boo! – which again stars Perry as a tough-talking matriarch – raked in US$27.6 million (RM115.47 million), box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said.

In second place was another debut film – Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, at US$23 million.

It's the sequel to the 2012 film Jack Reacher, starring Tom Cruise as a former Army soldier now going it alone, created by British author Lee Child.

Horror sequel Ouija: Origin of Evil – about home seances gone wrong – opened in third place with US$14.1 million.

In fourth place was financial thriller The Accountant starring Ben Affleck, at US$14 million.

The film – last week's box office leader – centres on an autistic mathematics savant who capitalises on his fondness for numbers by becoming an undercover forensic accountant for criminal organisations.

Psychological thriller The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt as a depressed, alcoholic divorcee who witnesses something odd as she rides a commuter train, dropped to fifth place with US$7.3 million in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 films were:

» Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children (US$6 million)

» Keeping Up with the Joneses (US$5.6 million)

» Kevin Hart: What Now? (US$4.11 million)

» Storks (US$4.085 million)

» Deepwater Horizon (US$3.6 million) — AFP