Siti Kasim calls for discussion on Syariah law

KUALA LUMPUR: Lawyer and activist Siti Kasim has called for a discussion on whether Syariah law is indeed "God's law".

Siti said she has no intention to question Islam by holding such discussions but having a debate would help the public to understand more about the religion.

"Let us open up to talk. We are not trying to destroy Islam, we want to strengthen it," she told reporters during a protest outside Parliament today against PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's private member's bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, also known as Act 355.

Siti recently ignited controversy by flicking her middle finger at the audience of a forum on amendments to Act 355 which allows for heavier penalties against Muslims who break laws.

Earlier, a group proclaiming themselves as "concerned citizens" raised placards questioning the need to amend the Syariah Act, which seeks to strengthen the jurisdiction of the Syariah courts.

Siti, who represented the group, said that the protest was only a "warming up" session before another planned protest in front of Parliament soon.

"We want to let the MPs know that there are Malays who are not duped by Abdul Hadi," she said.

Siti also challenged the supporters of Syariah law empowerment to name a country that has successfully implemented Syariah law without turning into a failed nation.

"There is no country that has not turned into a failed state (after implementation of Syariah law).

"Do we want Malaysia to turn into such a country?" she asked.