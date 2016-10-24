Terengganu govt recognises Dr Fauziah as 'Iron Lady'

KUALA NERUS: The Terengganu government today awarded the 'Serikandi Al-Azwar' (Iron Angel) award and RM5,000 cash to Dr Fauziah Hasan (pix) who participated in the 'Women's Boat to Gaza' (WBG) programme recently.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the state government also agreed to donate RM50,000 to Dr Fauziah in support of her struggle in championing the fate of children and women the world over.

Dr Fauziah is Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCare) Board of Trustees member and Rose To Rose (R2R) adviser.

"Dr Fauziah is a Terengganu-born and our pride. She dares to challenge tyranny ... which made her the only representative from Malaysia and Asia on the risky humanitarian mission to Gaza."

Ahmad Razif said this after a dialogue session with Dr Fauziah on her journey to Gaza, held at the Gong Badak Indoor Stadium, here, today.

Inspired by Dr Fauziah's efforts, Ahmad Razif said he would join the 'Iron Angel' in a humanitarian mission to Cambodia to hold a mass circumcision event for less fortunate Muslim children there.

"I will lead the delegation in December which will be joined by surgeons from Terengganu," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Fauziah said she and her comrades would continue with the mission to Gaza as long as there were no blockades for the sea route to the territory.

"We have promised to hold a meeting on May 15, next year in Stockholm, Sweden to plan for another humanitarian mission to Gaza," she said. — Bernama