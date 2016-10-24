Go on the trip of your life with 'The Walking Dead' inspired ride

IN conjunction with The Walking Dead season 7 premiere on Oct 24 at 9pm (same day as the US), FOX is organising 'The Riding Dead' campaign in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Philippines. In Malaysia, the campaign sees FOX partnering with Samsung and GrabCar allowing passengers to experience 'The Riding Dead' virtual reality (VR) video on the way to their destination, promising them a ride they will never forget.

Penny Tan, marketing director for Fox Sports Sdn Bhd, said that the campaign was specially conceptualised to create hype and excitement particularly amongst The Walking Dead fans.

"The VR video was shot entirely in Malaysia using 360 video technology. This is the first such campaign for us in Malaysia and we believe that this will help to engage and heighten anticipation amongst The Walking Dead fans to tune in to the series' Season 7 debut," said Tan.

Directed and produced by Ion Furjanic of We Are Kix, the VR video transports consumers to experience life in The Walking Dead universe – where they endure the drama and suspense of experiencing a Walkers outbreak while trapped in a traffic jam. The thrilling action unfolds as the consumer tries to escape from the Walkers and stay alive.

'The Riding Dead' campaign will run in Klang Valley from Oct 21-30 2016. Fans of the series can keep a look out for the specially customised 'The Riding Dead' GrabCar on the road and book a ride through GrabCar's mobile app.

For fans of The Walking Dead, the questions that lingers in everyone's minds after the season 6 cliffhanger is "Who did Negan kill?" The villainous Negan (actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally attacked, and presumably killed, one of the members of Rick Grimes' survivors group. The question will be solved in the series' Season 7 premiere.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead is a horror drama television series portraying life in the weeks and months following a zombie apocalypse. In the series, the zombies are commonly referred to as 'walkers'. Since's its release in the United States six years ago, The Walking Dead has been extremely well received worldwide by critics and horror-zombie genre fans.