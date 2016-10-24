MEF commends initiatives to strengthen TVET

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) came in support of the government's initiatives under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) to strengthen technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Under the Budget 2017, a total of RM4.6billion had been allocated for TVET. Based on the NBOS, four TVET institutions will become polytechnics, while four vocational colleges and one more would be transformed into a training institute for TVET trainers.

MEF executive director, Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan (pix) said the government's focus on TVET development is very much welcomed by the industry as this will help fill the gap of skilled workers in Malaysia.

"The development of highly skilled human capital is essential to helping Malaysia make the shift towards higher-value and knowledge intensive activities which are the hallmarks of an advanced nation," he added.

He said the RM90 million for improvement of English is also positive.

The initiatives under the 11th Malaysia plan are projected to generate approximately 1.5 million new jobs by 2020, of which 60% require TVET related skills.

Malaysia's skills workforce is currently at 28%. Under the 11th Malaysia Plan, this is expected to increase to 35% by 2020.

Samsuddin said there is also a need to rebrand and revamp jobs through the use of higher technology and equipment as 3D jobs are more acceptable to locals and this will reduce the number of unemployed graduates.

A total of RM220 million was allocated to upgrade educational equipment in TVET institutions, as well as RM360 million for Skills Development Fund Corporation, and double tax deduction to be given on expenses incurred by private companies to provide Structured Internship Programmes for students under TVET.

Samsuddin also commended the government on streamlining the 21 categories of individual tax reliefs which will be combined as the lifestyle tax relief, which also includes the purchase of printed newspapers, smartphones and tablets, internet subscription as well as gymnasium membership fees.

He said the initiatives to boost internet capability and expansion of broadband infrastructure would propel Malaysia further forward towards a high-income nation.

However, he said taxi drivers' contributions to SOCSO should not be pooled with the joint contributions of employers and employees as taxi drivers are self-employed.