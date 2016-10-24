TM announces speed upgrade for broadband packages

KUALA LUMPUR: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has announced the Broadband Improvement Plan for 2017, which will see the speed upgrade for its broadband packages, in line with the speed enhancement initiatives announced in Budget 2017 last Friday.

The average broadband speeds for residential UniFi customers will be doubled without any changes in prices, said group CEO Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa.

"For example, 5Mbps will be double to 10Mbps, and 10Mbps to 20 Mbps," he told a press conference here today.

The upgrade in speeds will start in stages from January 2017.

TM will also be introducing a new greater value broadband package offering for non-UniFi customers in 2017.