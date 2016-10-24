Immigration department to take a hard line on errant officers

PUTRAJAYA: Immigration enforcement officers who take bribes and those that offer these bribes will face the full brunt of the law.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali (pix) said the department will be transparent and will come down hard on errant officers.

"We will go hard on them," he told reporters after a dialogue session with industry representatives here today.

He said the whole blame does not lie with immigration officers solely but also with the parties that are giving the bribes.

"I am not blaming anybody here, we have to clean up our act internally, but at the same time we don't want some quarters to offer bribes to tempt our staff. We will also go hard on those who bribe our officers," he said.

He added that the root cause lies with those who offer bribes.

"If no one is giving, then no one will take. Don't try and go against the law and do not corrupt our officers," he said.

Mustafa was commenting on a media report that a group of Immigration enforcement officers had accepted bribes from RM200 to RM2,500 to allow the entry and exit of more than 16,000 foreign nationals.

It was reported that as a result, the group had amassed some RM18 million.

"Four officers with regards to the case have already been charged and many more officers are being investigated and monitored," he said.