Guan Eng slams Budget 2017 for not helping young graduates

KUALA LUMPUR: Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (pix) today said that the Budget 2017 did not address the issue of unemployment among graduates but rather, told Malaysians to become nasi lemak sellers or Uber drivers.

He added the Prime Minister only suggested two solutions for the group, to sell nasi lemak and to become an Uber driver.

"Degree holders will be filling these two jobs, but what will happen to those who do not hold any certificates? What work can they do?" Lim told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby here today.

Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in the budget tabled last Friday gave special mention to "Nasi Lemak Anak Dara", commending the owner for the effort in becoming a young entrepreneur.

The prime minister also encouraged the low income group to become Uber drivers as side income.

Lim said the government has proven its failure to guarantee a better life and jobs for the young graduates.

"The government increased the rate of BR1M but at the same time increased the price of cooking oil and toll rates," he added.

In the end, he said, even BR1M is not sufficient to bear the high cost of living.