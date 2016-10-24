Gov't encourages motoring sports: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to encourage and support national motoring sports to maintain people's interest in the activity, said Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

The prime minister said motoring sports was very much liked by Malaysians.

"I find that the Motorcycle Grand Prix (MotoGP) draws great interest. I understand that 90,000 people are expected to watch the Malaysian MotoGP 2016.

"The more important thing is for us to introduce our champions at the international level," he told reporters after three Malaysian MotoGP racers paid a courtesy call on him at his office at Parliament House here yesterday.

They were Moto2 racer Hafizh Syahrin Abdullahdalam and Moto3 racers Khairul Idham Pawi and Adam Norrodin, all of whom will ride in the championships at the Sepang International Circuit from Friday to Sunday.

Najib said that on behalf of the government and Malaysians, he wished the riders all the best in their endeavour.

"I understand that they have the potential for victory and all of us Malaysians are proud of their capability and believe they can compete with the riders from the other countries," he said.

The Sepang circuit will host the penultimate round of the World MotoGP Championships this year. The final round is scheduled for Valencia in Spain from Nov 11 to 13.

Sepang International Circuit had organised live telecasts of the Japan MotoGP on Oct 16 and the Australian MotoGP on Oct 23 at The Podium by Daun Restaurant in Sri Hartamas.

Hafizh told reporters he would do his best at the championships despite feeling a little unwell and nursing a leg injury.

Adam said he was a bit nervous because he was making his debut in a high-level competition.

However, by having secured a better position at a championship last week, he said, he was highly motivated to perform well at the upcoming championships.

Khairul Idham said he was highly motivated to do his best when racing in Malaysia. — Bernama