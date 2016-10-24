LHDN denies issuing fake analysis post-2017 Budget

PETALING JAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) today denied issuing any analysis on the recently announced Budget 2017 that was posted on several blogs.

LHDN in a statement also expressed its disappointment that the "analysis", which is false, has gone viral on Facebook and WhatsApp.

It also confirmed that the "analysis" had not been issued by any of its officers, claiming it was the work of unscrupulous parties with the intention to provoke anger and misunderstanding among the public.

LHDN said it is mulling the option of lodging a report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the matter.

Additionally, LHDN has urged the public to refer to its official website www.hasil.gov.my or www.treasury.gov.my and other government agencies to obtain actual data.