No delay in PR1MA projects nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: There are no delays in the development of all 90 projects under the 1Malaysia People's Housing Projects (PR1MA), said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

Stating that all the projects are on schedule, he said the projects comprise a total of 103,615 units and will be completed by the stipulated time frame.

He was responding to Anthony Loke (DAP-Seremban) on whether there are any delays in the PR1MA developments and reasons for the delays.

Loke said PR1MA had developed five times more houses than any other developer proving that the project has been effective.

"However, if there are any specific cases of any such delays in developments, please bring it to our attention. We are open for discussion," Shahidan said.

He said some 5,747 PR1MA units are being developed in Johor, 13,987 units in Kedah as well as 16,860 units in Malacca and 6,468 units in Negri Sembilan.

Shahidan added some 1,330 units have been completed in Putrajaya, Kuala Ketil and Sungai Petani.

A total of 233,380 PR1MA units were approved for construction nationwide as of April this year.

The government had mandated PR1MA to build 80,000 affordable houses every year for the last three years, to meet the overall target of building 500,000 houses by 2020.