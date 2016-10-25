Commotion at SIS office (Update)

PETALING JAYA: Staff of non-governmental organisation (NGO) Sisters in Islam (SIS) were taken aback today when a police team showed up at its office in Section 11 here and demanded to be let in.

A commotion apparently broke out when SIS staff presumed it was a police raid on their premises when the plainclothes policemen demanded to be let into the premises at about 5pm.

It was not until minutes later did the SIS learn that police were not raiding their place but were looking for a staff employed by the NGO over an embezzlement case related to the suspect's previous employment.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Zainol Samah said the police team was looking for a 32-year-old woman who was employed by the SIS and not to raid the premises.

He said the woman who was a former finance department staff of a well-known media and communications company was sought over the loss of RM207,000 reported by her former employer.

Zainol said a 36-year-old director of the company lodged a police report last month that the sum was allegedly transferred from its online payment company PayPal account to two personal bank accounts of an employee.

He said the complainant had alleged that his employee was entrusted with all financial transactions of the company and the funds had been siphoned between November 2013 and June 2015.

"She is in our custody for further investigations. This has nothing to do with SIS. We would like to clarify that our police personnel had not gone over to raid the SIS office but to apprehend its staff over a criminal breach of trust case reported against her by her former employer." he said.

Meanwhile, SIS executive director Rozana Isa said her staff had asked police for a warrant but were told there was none and continued asking for the detained staff.

She said her staff told police to wait for the arrival of an SIS lawyer before being allowed into the office but the policemen became very impatient and threatened to break down the main door to gain entry to the place.

Rozana said there was a commotion and policemen told the staff that they were obstructing justice.

"It was a clear misunderstanding. The police had not come to raid our office but speak to a staff. I informed them that our concern was for the safety and security of our staff and they were not to allow anyone in until I arrived. We are shaken up by what happened but we are OK. Nevertheless, I would not want anyone to go through such a situation — at home or their workplace," she said.