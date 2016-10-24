Cops bust drug syndicate with eight arrests

Posted on 24 October 2016 - 06:11pm Last updated on 24 October 2016 - 08:17pm

KUALA LUMPUR: City police have busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of eight suspects, including the mastermind, and seizure of 101kg of ketamine worth RM7 million.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh said following a tip-off, the city Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) task force conducted a raid at about 6pm on Friday at a scrapped metal storage yard in Kepong.

"The eight, comprising seven men and a woman, were all locals between 30 and 54.

"Following interrogation, the suspects led the investigators to a container 50m away from the yard where police found luggage bags wrapped in plastic. The drugs were hidden in the bags," he told reporters at the city police headquarters, here today.

The team also seized chloroform and isopropyl alcohol liquid at the scene.

It was learnt the liquid was used in the cleaning process of raw ketamine before distribution.

Amar Singh revealed that further checks found that the mastermind of the syndicate, a 38-year-old man who is believed to be a member of Gang 36.

He added the drugs were from overseas and were mostly sold to entertainment outlets.

With the arrests, Amar Singh said police believe they have crippled a major drug dealing syndicate.

The suspects have been remanded until Oct 27 to facilitate investigations and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which upon conviction carries the death penalty.

Meanwhile, in a separate case Amar Singh said police have summoned the businessman with a "Datuk Seri" title in relation to the seizure of a gold Rolls Royce Phantom and a Lamborghini Aventador worth RM3.4 million on Oct 17.

"We will call him to record a statement this Thursday," he said.

The Rolls Royce with the number plate "DSS" and the Lamborghini were seized by police at a valet parking facility at Pavilion Shopping Mall, along Jalan Raja Chulan here for flouting Customs Department regulations.