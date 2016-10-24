Movie Review - The Accountant

CHRISTIAN WOLFF (Ben ­Affleck) is a freelance accountant who is also a loner. His latest ­assignment has him working for a state-of-the-art robotics company.

The firm’s accounting clerk, Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick), has discovered a discrepancy ­involving millions of dollars. Christian must find out the identity of the culprit.

Meanwhile, Brax (Jon Bernthal) and his goons have been hired by ­someone in the company to kill both Christian and Dana before they uncover the truth.

What these goons fail to realise is that Christian is not just some nerd in glasses. He has secrets, and can turn into a vicious killer who will do everything to protect both himself and Dana.

The audience is shown flashbacks of his early life where we learn that Christian has high functioning autism, which contributes to his fascination for numbers and solving puzzles.

His mother abandoned him, and his military father trained him to be ­independent, tough and strong to face the cruel world out there.

There is also a subplot where the head of the Treasury ­Department’s Crime Enforcement Division, Ray King (J.K. Simmons), sends agent ­Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-­Robinson) to investigate some vicious murder cases, and they managed to find a link to Christian.

There is enough action in this thriller to keep you entertained.

Affleck does a good job portraying an odd man who is a killing machine. There are times you will feel sad for him, and other times where you are just frightened of him.

Simmons and Robinson play their parts well. However, talented actors such as Kendrick, Jeffrey Tambor and John Lithgow are wasted here. Sad to say their roles did not give them a chance to shine.

This film is not all perfect. The ending is kind of ridiculous, and the twist appears to have been borrowed from some typical 70s Bollywood films.

But I won’t spoil it for you. You will just have to find out for ­yourself.

