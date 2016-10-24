Malaysia hopes ties with Thailand will continue to grow in post-Bhumibol era: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hopes that the good ties with Thailand under the rule of King Bhumibol Adulyadej can be preserved and enhanced after his death.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamid said the good ties not only involve diplomatic and trade realtions, but also in terms of the security of Malaysia and Thailand.

"During his 70 years on the throne, King Bhumibol had shown concern over ties between Malaysia and Thailand and always maintained them.

"With his death, Malaysians can expect the good ties to continue, especially in safety programmes involving the police and armed forces of both countries," he told reporters after signing the condolence book as a mark of respect for King Bhumibol.

Expressing sympathy for the Thai people, Zahid hopes that they could keep the country stable for the sake of not only Thailand but also for the sake of this region.

Zahid, who is also home minister, signed the condolence book at the residence of the Ambassador of Thailand to Malaysia, Damrong Kraikruan in Jalan Ampang, here today.

The deputy prime minister arrived at 12.45pm and was greeted by Damrong and his wife, Suwanna Phukphat and the embassy staff.

Also present was Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej died on Oct 13 at Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok. He was 89 years old. — Bernama