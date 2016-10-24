Ahmad Husni questions gov't administration in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah (BN-Tambun) questioned various discrepancies in the government's administration and governance in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He urged the government to respond to several issues including the state investment arm 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and legal actions against its sale of Bandar Malaysia, Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP)'s loan to SRC International and Pan Borneo Highway.

Debating on the 20117 Budget, Husni said the government need not face these kind of situations if it had administered all business dealings properly.

Noting that a government without dignity, integrity and good governance cannot provide a bright future for its people, he said the government's answers to his questions will determine the future of the country and the people.

"I am not politicising the issues. I have the right to know. The Prime Minister is telling of the perception of our survival. What is the case in the Department of Justice? What if it doesn't favour us? What is the perception of the international arena on Malaysia?

"What is (the status) of the International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC)'s arbitration, what happens if we lose? I have many questions.

"Our rating will fall and there will be a systemic effect on our economy. Our (economic) growth would slow down. Our economy is actually narrowing in terms of employment opportunities," he said.

Husni questioned the government's rationales for establishing 1MDB and placed almost RM16billion (USD4billion) in Aabar PJS Ltd.

"Why is there no legal action taken against 1MDB's management for investing the money in the wrong place? And why no action on the two members of the (Saudi) royal family, who are the owners of Aabar?

"What happened to the investment units owned by 1MDB, which were supposed to be matured? But we don't know what happened to it," he said.

Urging the government to respond to all his queries, Husni further questioned why 1MDB did not fulfil the agreement with Ipic, which led to IPIC's arbitration for RM26million (USD6.5 billion).

"Just imagine if we lose the case?!" he said.

On the sale of Bandar Malaysia, Husni questioned the government's rationale on selling 60% of its equity to a China-led consortium with its payment only to be made in 2022.

"There are financial risks, business risks and payment risks in this," he said.

Husni also questioned the lack of action against KWAP's loan to SRC, which has been frozen by Switzerland authorities and the actual price of Pan Borneo Highway.