Azmin told to produce sabotage evidence

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Umno has challenged Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to produce evidence of alleged federal government involvement in sabotaging the water supply in the state.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Noh Omar, said Azmin should not be using the evidence as a political tool and must immediately hand it over to the authorities for investigation.

"If the mentri besar really possesses strong evidence, make a police report or cooperate with the relevant authorities.

"Let us see if it (the allegation) is true or not. If the state government has the evidence, then hand it over," he told a press conference at the Parliament lobby here today.

Azmin had on Sunday claimed that Barisan Nasional and Umno had played a part in sabotaging the state's water supply, including the contamination of Sungai Semenyih last month.

The contamination led to the plant being shut down numerous times, affecting thousands of residents in four districts – Hulu Langat, Petaling, Kuala Langat and Sepang.

In dismissing the claims, Noh, who is also Tanjung Karang MP and Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government minister, said that Selangor Umno would not be taking any legal action against the state government.

"There is no need for us to take action. We will not be carried away by such a childish statement," he said.

Noh said he could only laugh when he first heard the claims made by Azmin.

He added that Umno would not resort to such dirty tactics for the sake of winning the next general election.

"Sungai Semenyih has been contaminated for up to seven times now. Instead of putting the blame on others, the state government should conduct checks on factories operating near the river," he added.

In an immediate response, Azmin said the Selangor Water Management Board (Luas) lodged a police report on Sunday on the alleged sabotage.

"Let the police investigate. Luas is an agency under the state government and it has taken the initiative to lodge a police report," he said.

He added that the source of contamination in Sungai Semenyih originated from places outside of Selangor.

"We want the perpetrators to be brought to justice," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.