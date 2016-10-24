Malaysia's fiscal deficit could go as low as 2.6% next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's fiscal deficit could go as low as 2.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) based on the projection of the oil price at an average of US$50 (US$1 = RM4.17) a barrel, said Deutche Bank Singapore's vice president / economist Diana del Rosario.

She said the bank projected that the global oil price would average US$50 a barrel next year but based on the Malaysian government's conservative projection of US$45 a barrel, a fiscal deficit target of 3% next year was comfortable to achieve.

"Operating expenditure (opex) made up 80% on the total expenditure with emoluments making up the highest expenses, totalling 26% of total opex," she said.

del Rosario said this at the 2017 Budget dialogue session here today.

She said expenditure in this area has started to fall as the government has actually tightened its spending.

"There is still room to cut down the emoulements as the size compared to other Asean countries is quite bloated," she said.

The government needed to strive for lean and efficient public service if it was committed to fiscal consolidation, she said.

Another area the government could look into was the debt service payment and pension charges which were about 20% of total opex, she said.

"There is an upward pressure on the debt service payment given that interest rates are set to rise, triggered by the monetary policy in the US," she said.

On retirement charges, she said, they were also on the rise and the government needed to properly address it.

del Rosario said while subsidy was expected to be brought down to RM10 billion next year, there was room for subsidy rationalisation moving forward.

On oil revenue, she said, it was expected to fall by RM3 billion on estimated conservative government price assumption at US$45 a barrel.

"The loss in revenue, however, will be offset by corporate income taxes which are set to increase by RM6 billion next year," she said. — Bernama