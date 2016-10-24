Govt's contingent liabilities not a time bomb, says Irwan Siregar

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite pressure over the government's contingent liabilities, there should be no worries of a default, a post-budget dialogue was told today.

Treasury Secretary-General, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, brushed off allegation that Malaysia is now facing a difficult economic condition due to higher non-financial public corporations (NFPCs) deficit, saying debts under the contingent liabilities "is not a time bomb" as those guaranteed debts were viable.

"Of course, we realise it (contingent liabilities) is a pressure, but when we break it down, those guarantees which the government provide are all entities which are strong, credible, and can pay off their dues.

"For example Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, even Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit which we finance their big capital items.

Although there is pressure, there is no worries in terms of default," he said at the Malaysian Economic Association annual Post-Budget Dialogue here today.

Yesterday, DAP national publicity secretary and Petaling Jaya Utara Member of Parliament, Tony Pua, was reported as saying that the NFPCs' deficit is the biggest time bomb to the Malaysian public finances.

NFPCs include 29 key government-linked companies (GLCs), among others, Petronas, Khazanah, Prasarana, Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, MRT Corp Sdn Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd, Malaysia Airlines Bhd, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd, Indah Water Konsortium and KTM Bhd.

Pua claimed the NFPC's spending deficit which amounted at RM10.6 billion in 2013 would likely ballooned RM50.5 billion this year.

However, Irwan Serigar said the country is currently financially stable, whereby its debt level to the gross domestic product is below 55 per cent, unlike other countries that have over 100% debt level.

"So linking NFPCs to government debt level (is not correct) ... it is a contingent liability, it is a pressure, we know, but it's not a time bomb.

"NFPCs like Petronas, Khazanah, (and other) GLCs, of course, they have huge investments. For example, Petronas invests RM5 billion every year (for projects) like Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) and others, they have their investments, borrowings and so on.

"Everybody needs to invest. (For instance) building MRT lines where people will utilise. People will pay for the tickets, the revenue will be there and we can pay off. (Same goes to) their debt too, they will pay on their own.

"If they (GLCs) are not viable, we are not in the right mindset to give guarantee. When we give government guarantee, we will analyse it and it goes to the Cabinet (for approval)," he said. — Bernama