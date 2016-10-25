Unisel denies examination during Deepavali

SHAH ALAM: Universiti Selangor (Unisel) today denied allegations that the university will hold examinations on Oct 31, two days after the Deepavali festival.

Its corporate communications director, Hasril Abu Hassan said the revision holiday dates for the final semester exam in August 2016 is from Dec 17 until Dec 19, 2016, while the date of the examination (faculty) is from Dec 20 until Dec 22, 2016.

"The date of the actual exam (university) is on Dec 27, 2016, to Jan 8, 2017," he said in a statement here today.

He was responding to a complaint by some Indian parents that their children had to 'sacrifice' Deepavali holidays as they had to sit for the exam on Monday.

The Hindu community will celebrate Deepavali on Saturday.

Hasril also said the university approved the application by the Student Representative Council (SRC) so that all Hindu students need not have to attend classes for two days on Oct 31 and Nov 1.

According to him, the semester break started from today until Saturday and the two extra days leave is a bonus for students celebrating Deepavali. — Bernama