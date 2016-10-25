64 detained under Poca in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Sixty-four suspects including seven owners of gambling centres in Penang have been detained under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) from January until yesterday.

Penang police chief, Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab said of the total, 45 people were members of gangs active in the state, while the rest were detained for alleged crimes of violence and property crime.

"All the men, aged 20 to 50 years, were arrested under 'Op Cantas Khas' and special operations conducted throughout the state since January.

"Police have identified 30 more suspects in the state who will be detained under Poca until the end of this year," he told reporters after the Penang Yang Dipertua Negri Shooting Championship, here, today.

Meanwhile, Abdul Ghafar said crime cases in Penang showed a drop of 398 cases or 7.2% to 5,142 between January and yesterday, from 5,540 cases in the same period in 2015. — Bernama