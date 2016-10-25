Indonesian fishermen stranded at sea for a week rescued

KEMAMAN: Three Indonesian fishermen who were stranded at sea for a week after their boat experienced engine failure in the waters off Terengganu, were rescued by local fishermen.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Eastern Region Maritime director First Admiral Datuk Mamu Said Alee said the trio — Yuhana Aris, 47, (skipper); Radifa Fabrian, 17; and Jairianto, 53, — were found at 80 nautical miles off Kuala Terengganu at about 6.26pm on Saturday.

"Based on initial reports, their boat was believed to have experienced engine failure while fishing from Natuna Island to Jemaja Island, Indonesia before they were stranded at sea for a week," he said in a statement here today.

Following the distress call received by MMEA, a Maritime 48 Patrol boat was despatched to the area to rescue the victims, he said.

He said MMEA had informed the Indonesian Embassy about the incident and the boat was towed to the Kemaman MMEA jetty. — Bernama