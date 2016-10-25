Another engineer detained in connection with Sabah graft probe

KOTA KINABALU: Another Sabah district engineer was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into alleged misappropriation of infrastructure projects funds worth RM3.3 billion.

A source close to the MACC investigation team said the engineer, aged 35, was arrested at about 6.40pm yesterday before he was brought to Tawau Magistrate's Court today for remand application.

"Magistrate Faizal Che Saad granted a five-day remand on the suspect," the source said here today.

The source further said that five of the 19 suspects remanded by MACC on Oct 19 in connection with the case were released on RM50,000 bail with two sureties each.

In confirming this MACC deputy commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki said so far cash of RM8.4 million had been seized from those arrested in the second phase of the operation on Oct 19.

On Oct 4 the MACC launched Phase 1 Water Ops and detained four senior officers of a government department here, including the department's director and deputy director to assist in investigations into the alleged misappropriation of funds.

Following the arrests, the MACC seized over RM114 million in cash, 127 land grants and jewellery.

However, the four suspects were later released on RM50,000 to RM500,000 bail with two sureties each.

The Phase 11 Water Ops was launched after MACC suspected that more officers of the department were involved with the embezzlement after investigating those arrested earlier. — Bernama