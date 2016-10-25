Scarlett Johansson turns popcorn girl in Paris

HOLLYWOOD superstar Scarlett Johansson (pix) swapped the red carpet for a turn behind the counter at her new popcorn shop in Paris on Saturday.

The Lost in Translation actress – decked out in a classic French blue and white striped top – dished out the crunchy treat to punters at the launch of the Yummy Pop store she and husband Romain Dauriac have opened in the city's trendy Marais district.

The couple hope their unusual twists on the classic cinema snack – including the 31-year-old Avengers star's favourite truffle, parmesan and sage flavour – will wow customers in the gastronomic capital of the world.

Ahead of the launch, Johansson's spokesman in Los Angeles said the she was passionate about popcorn, adding that it was cooked and mixed fresh on the spot with seasonal ingredients.

After Saturday's soft launch, an official grand opening is planned for a later date. — AFP Relaxnews