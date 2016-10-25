Ajiya and YKGI forge partnership

KUALA LUMPUR: Ajiya Bhd, a company involved in the manufacturing and supply of materials used in the construction and building-based industries, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YKGI Holdings Bhd for a long-term strategic business partnership between both companies in Sabah and Sarawak.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia yesterday, Ajiya said the partnership will synergise and optimise both parties’ manufacturing resources.

YKGI’s principal activity is the manufacturing and sale of galvanised and coated steel products, picked and oiled hot-rolled coils and cold-rolled coils.

Ajiya group managing director Datuk Chan Wah Kiang said the MoU allows both companies to form the basis of consensus to examine the feasibility of the proposed partnership.

He said the collaboration will open up business opportunities for Ajiya in Sabah and Sarawak by leveraging on the extensive network of YKGI.