Budget 2017 fulfills educational needs of all communities: Ismail Sabri

BERA: The Budget 2017 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak last Friday showed the government's commitment in meeting educational needs of all communities, said Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said among the essence of the budget was the government had allocated RM50 million to National Type (SJK) Tamil and Chinese schools, government-aided religious schools, mission schools and Mara Junior Science Colleges.

"This shows there is an even distribution of allocation for education and the government does not discriminate against any race," he told reporters after presenting Deepavali gifts to the Hindu community in Bera constituency here yesterday.

The Bera member of Parliament also said Indian entrepreneurs were entitled to loans to expand their businesses under Tekun Nasional (Tekun) business funding.

In the budget, RM50 million was allocated towards the Special Fund for School Improvement and Maintenance.



In addition, the government would provide RM50 million to assist small scale Indian entrepreneurs as well as RM150 million for business financing programmes through Tekun and Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia. — Bernama