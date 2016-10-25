Disabled residents placed in fenced compartments for their safety

BATU GAJAH: Keeping people with disabilities in a fenced compartment at the Perak Handicap Children's Welfare Home here is for the safety of the occupants, said the Home's chairman R. Sivalingam.

He said the home has 45 residents, aged between 16 and 60 years, and 10 of them suffered from chronic mental illness and had to be placed in the compartments.

"They are only placed in the compartment at bed time, from 9pm to 6am except for bathing.

"If they are allowed to sleep with the other inmates, they can become uncontrollable and hit and bite the others.

"They are not left unattended, mattresses and blankets are provided for them to sleep," he told reporters here today.

Sivalingam said this in response to a viral picture titled 'Malaysian Girl Discovers Shocking Scene of Disabled Kids Locked Up In Cages Like Dogs' at welfare home.

The picture showed children placed in a fenced compartment allegedly smelling of urine and bleach.

Explaining further, Sivalingam said, none of the 10 who were placed in the special compartments were children, but all adults, aged between 20 and 40 years.

"Maybe the person thinks they are children because people with disabilities look physically small," he said.

Meanwhile, State Women Development, Social Welfare, Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Rusnah Kassim said those who uploaded these postings should know the difference between compartment and 'cage'.

"This is not a cage because it is not fully closed, but more of a compartment for the safety of the occupant," she said.

In the meantime, Perak Social Welfare Department director, Rosmahwati Ishak said the Home has succeeded in maintaining a good management reputation since it was established in 1991. — Bernama