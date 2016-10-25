Zahid issues stern warning to VIPs becoming patrons of unregistered or illegal societies

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has issued a warning to VIPs becoming patrons of unregistered or illegal societies.

Zahid, who is also Home Minister, extended his warning as well to members of the Dewan Rakyat found involved in illegal activities.

If anyone of them was found to be involved, "be prepared to face the legal consequences", he said in reply to a supplementary question by Datuk Seri Hasan Malek (BN-0Kuala Pilah) who asked on action that could be taken against such societies appointing VIPs as patrons.

Zahid also said the ministry was aware of non-governmental organisations masquerading behind the name of religion but were involved with illegal activities.

"The government will not compromise if any of them is found acting beyond the limit," he said.

Noting that a total of 23 secret societies were identified by the government last year alone, he said: "We will eradicate these societies with the cooperation of enforcement agencies especially the police."