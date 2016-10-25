Child with leukemia needs help for treatment

ALOR STAR: A contract worker is seeking public help to pay the high cost of treatment for his two-year-old son who is suffering from pre-B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Muhammad Fazzren Isqandar Mohamad Firdaus, from Kampung Bukit Lada, Pokok Sena here, was diagnosed with the disease last August after a prolonged fever.

His father, Mohamad Firdaus Ismail, 32, said Muhammad Fazzren Isqandar, the older of two siblings, was now an in-patient at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB), but had to be sent to Penang Hospital periodically for treatment.

"He has to be sent to Penang Hospital for treatment since there is no specialist in the disease in Kedah and that involves high cost," he told Bernama here today.

Mohamad Firdaus said with a monthly earning of between RM600 and RM1,000, he could not afford the treatment for his son.

His wife, Noor Malawaty Baharom, 27, is a full-time housewife, and the couple also has a 11-month-old daughter, Nur Fazrina Azzahra.

"I have spent RM12,000 for his treatment, including for expenses incurred for his visits to Penang Hospital," he said, adding that the ambulance service for his son to Penang would only be provided during emergency cases.

He said Muhammad Fazzren Isqandar was also blind on the right eye and had been advised to go for surgery to remove the cataract.

Those wishing to help Mohamad Firdaus can call him at 017-5886033 or bank in their donations to his CIMB account 7047781722 @ 02110036451524. — Bernama