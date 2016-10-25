1,010 Kelantan flood victims' houses ready as at Sept 30

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,010 new permanent houses for flood victims in Kelantan have been completed by the federal government as at Sept 30.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said another 25 units were still under construction and would be handed over to the eligible flood victims in stages by month's end.

"There are no families still living in tents, containers or temporary houses," he said when replying to Teresa Kok (DAP-Seputeh) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Teresa wanted to know the number of houses that had been built by the federal government for flood victims in Kelantan. — Bernama