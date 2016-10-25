Report on damage to Malacca Sentral market to be made public

MALACCA: The report on the cause of the damage to the building structure of the Pasar Besar Malacca in Peringgit will be made public, the Malacca State Assembly was told today.

State Public Work and Utilities chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Ghafaar Atan said a committee would be set up to investigate the matter and prepare a report on it.

"The committee will comprise those with technical knowledge to determine the cause of the damage to the market building," he said in response to a supplementary question from Goh Leong San (Independent-Duyong).

According to Abdul Ghafaar, the damage to the market building structure was detected in 2009, following which a contractor was appointed to repair the damage at a cost of RM3.98 million.

"The contractor began repair work at the market on Jan 20, 2009 and the date of completion was July 15, 2009," he said.

Last August, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the market was no longer safe because of the damage to the building structure, believed due to soil movement in the area. — Bernama