Search for missing paraglider temporarily halted

SEREMBAN: A search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate a paraglider who was reported to have fallen into the sea off Pantai Batu 1, Port Dickson three days ago, has been temporarily halted.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the halt in the SAR operation was because there was no recent development in locating the victim despite scouring three nautical miles.

"There has also been no report of missing family members. However, we are on standby mode, with 30 officers and personnel deployed at the Teluk Kemang and Port Dickson police stations," he told Bernama here today.

The three-day operation involved the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force, Port Dickson Municipal Council, People's Volunteer Corps, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Amateur Radio Club.

A member of the public who saw the victim plunging into the sea about 11am, telephoned the authorities.

Meanwhile, Norazam denied allegations the telephone call on the paraglider falling into the sea was a hoax.

"It is not a hoax ... the incident did occur and there was a witness, but we suspect the victim who was believed to have landed at Bagan Pinang Island may be alive and has safely come ashore," he said. — Bernama