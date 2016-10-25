Press Digest - Move to blacklist companies that supports Bersih draws mixed response

PETALING JAYA: The warning by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan that companies which support or fund Bersih will be banned from government contracts drew mixed responses from a Chinese community chief and a trade leader.

While the former believes that politics and business should not be mixed, the latter thinks money meant to support Bersih can be better used to help the needy.

According to a report in China Press today, Hua Zong (Federation of Chinese Associations of Malaysia) president Tan Sri Pheng Yin Huah deemed Abdul Rahman's remark as inappropriate.

He said Abdul Rahman, as a minister, should be more tactful in making comments.

Bersih has nothing to do with government projects, Pheng said, adding that politics and business should not be lumped together.

"Companies which won government contracts do so after fulfilling the set criteria. They should not be blacklisted for supporting Bersih," he opined.

However, he stressed that Hua Zong does not encourage the public to join any Bersih rally.

"The initial intention of Bersih was good but it has now been turned into a political platform. (I'm) Worried that they (Bersih rallies) can cause misunderstanding and jeopardise racial harmony."

Meanwhile, SME Association of Malaysia vice-president Datuk Sim Eng Peng said the minister's remark was a reminder to those concerned not to use profits derived from government projects to support Bersih.

"I know Bersih rallies are peaceful but they cause traffic congestion, affect the country's economy, and impact negatively on SMEs," he said.

Sim, who is Cheras MCA chief, said it is a company's right how it wants to use its profit, but it should not be used to help Bersih.

"They can donate the money to organisations that need aid more, or the underprivileged."