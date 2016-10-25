Undying commitment to help her community

IPOH: Puan T. Ramanayagam maybe 76 years of age but her service to the Indian community has not slowed down, even after the death of her husband R. Ramadas on Sept 15 this year.

Her untiring commitment to helping Indians, especially the women has deepened as she ages.

"It was my late husband, a former police officer and an army personnel, who encouraged me to join the MIC, a platform to build network with NGOs and other political parties, to help the community," she told theSun.

She said her social work began when she accompanied her husband to the an event organised by the Perak Ex Servicemen Association and she was impressed with the works done by the women wing.

She, who volunteered her services to the wing, never turned back but rather expanded her services through MIC.

Her network grew when she opened a bookshop at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad Station here in 1974 and was later coaxed in 1986 to become a MIC Railway area branch chairman, the first to be held by a woman in the country.

The branch was known as Bunga Raya and in 2013 it was changed to Pusat Keretapi Bandar Raya Ipoh branch.

Ramanayagam drive was to make women be independent and for that she among others conducted courses to empower their earning capacity in cooking, bridal beautician, tailoring, tuition, computer classes and cottage industry.

She also extended services to welfare homes, childcare centres and participated in adoption of school programmes.

She even formed the Malaysia India Magalir Iyakam (MIMI) or Malaysian Indian Women Society in 1992.

She who contributes her services in several NGOs, Government departments, agencies , tribunals and in foreign organisations is noted for commitment to helping the poor.

Ramanayagam who has eight grandchildren has received many awards locally and from foreign organisations in India, Philippines and California.

She also had the rare opportunity to meet former popular Tamil actor cum Tamil Nadu chief minister M.G. Ramachandran popular known as MGR during a conference in Madurai, in 1981.

Ramanayagam hopes the government will provide some form of financial assistance to the elderly as the welfare aid is insufficient and in some cases it had stopped and the folks are forced to seek assistance elsewhere.