Padawan municipal council opens payment counter this weekend

KUCHING: Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) has announced that the due date for payment of the second half year 2016 assessment rate is on Oct 31.

PMC secretary Andrew Joris Noyen said the counters at PMC's office at Kota Padawan here would be opened this Saturday and Sunday (Oct 29 and 30) to assist property owners who wished to pay their assessment rates.

He said the counter would operate from 8am until 4pm, including lunch hour, as on normal working days.

"Payment of the assessment rate bills which are not overdue can also be made at all the payment counters at Kuching North City Hall, Kuching South City Council, SESCo, Kuching Water Board, Syarikat Telekom Malaysia and Pos offices," he said.

He said payment can also be made at H&L Supermarket outlets in Kuching and online by accessing www.paybillsmalaysia.com or via PMC website http://www.mpp.gov.my.

In addition, he said payment of the current year and overdue assessment rate bill can be paid at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) at Jalan Bukit Mata, here, which opens daily from 8.30am until 8pm. — Bernama