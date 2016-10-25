Penang govt under fire for ill timed half marathon event

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is under fire over a half marathon supported by the Penang Island City Council which is to be held the day after Deepavali.

State Gerakan Youth vice chair H. Puvaniten questioned the sensitivity of the Penang administration over the timing of the event and said it should not be held so near the festival.

"The state and the organiser should shift the event to another day," he told a press conference today where state party Youth acting chief Jason Loo, who was present, echoed similar sentiments.

In an immediate response, Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy said he has asked the organiser to apologise to the Indians in Penang.

He has also asked the organiser to shift the run to another date and the council to disassociate itself from the event.

"A mistake has taken place and the Penang Government will not run away from its responsibility. We will make sure in future, events will not be organised during major festive seasons," he said in a statement.