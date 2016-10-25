Snatch theft on the rise in Malacca

MALACCA: The Malacca government is concern with the increase in snatch theft cases reported in the state during the first nine months of this year.

State Women, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Latipah Omar (pix) said a total of 301 snatch theft cases were reported during that period, compared with 84 cases recorded last year and 200 cases in 2014.

She said 77 had been arrested for snatch theft during the period, with 19 of them charged with the offence, she told the State Assembly today.

The government is always committed and implement various measures to ensure snatch theft does not pose a threat , as well as create fear among the public, she told the State Assembly today.

She was responding to an oral question from Chin Choong Seong (DAP-Kesidang) on the number of criminal cases reported in Malacca.

On other criminal cases reported during the first nine months of this year, Latipah said they included 364 cases of housebreaking with 187 people arrested with the offence and 50 of them charged.

Meanwhile, during the debate of the 2017 State Budget, the opposition chief in the State Assembly, Khoo Poay Tiong (DAP-Ayer Keroh) was ordered to leave the assembly by Speaker Datuk Othman Muhamad.

Othman ordered Khoo to leave, and suspended him from today's sitting, for ignoring the order to not exceed the given time of 15 minutes to debate the budget. — Bernama