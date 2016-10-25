Liow: All relevant agencies must share information about terror threats

KUALA LUMPUR: The aviation industry is one of the prime terrorist targets in the country, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai (pix).

"The safety of passengers must come first, therefore organisations such as the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), International Air Transport Association (IATA), governments and other agencies must freely share information about terror threats.

"Thus sharing of information should not only be limited to terror warnings, but also on whether it is safe for airlines to fly over conflict zones," he said

Liow cited the loss of Malaysia Airlines' flight MH17 in 2014 over eastern Ukraine, and said airlines should be made aware of the risk of the routes they are using.

On the safety and security level of airports in the county, he said they were well prepared and have raised the alert system following the recent airport attacks in Brussels and Istanbul.

"All of us today want to share information, that is the way forward to counter terrorism," Liow told reporters after the opening of the Aviation Security World Conference today.

Over 400 security experts will be participating in this year's three-day conference, including those from airlines and airport management, aviation security consultants, security personnel as well as representatives from government agencies and foreign governments .

Among those present were ICAO secretary-general Dr Fang Liu, IATA director-general Alexandre de Juniac and Airports Council International director-general Angela Gittens.

Speaking later, de Juniac said the industry and governments need to work together to form a strong partnership to provide durable solutions to aviation security challenges.

He said aviation is the business of freedom and this makes it a target for terror.