Nearly 2,000 applications certified eligible to receive MyDeposit

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,903 applications have been certified eligible to receive the First Home Deposit Financing Scheme incentive or MyDeposit until Sept 28.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Tan Sri Noh Omar said, from the total, 1,029 applicants were eligible for the purchase of new houses and 874 applicants for sub-sale houses.

He said a total of 6,298 applications were received for new houses and another 2,640 application for sub-sale houses up till June 30.

"Selangor recorded the highest number of applications with 1,989 applications, namely 924 for new homes and 1,065 sub-sale homes," he said when replying to Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing (BN-Bintulu) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Tiong wanted to know the number of MyDeposit applications approved from applicants in the first session that ended in June this year.

Noh said Kuala Lumpur recorded the second highest number of applications at 864 and followed by Penang (854).

Meanwhile replying to a supplementary question from Mansor Abdul Rahman (BN-Sik) on whether the allocation of RM200 million for the MyDeposit scheme was sufficient, Noh said it was still available to finance the scheme application.

So far a total of 241 applications have received the funding concerned.

Noh said the government was prepared to consider opening registration for new applicants based on the encouraging response received from the people.

The MyDeposit Scheme, which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak when tabling the 2016 Budget in Dewan Rakyat on Oct 23, 2015, was set up via transfer of funds amounting RM200 million by the government as contribution to first time house buyers as deposit payments.

Incentives given are limited to a 10% deposit payment from the house selling price or a maximum RM30,000 whichever is lower for house purchase of RM500,000 and below. — Bernama