Man killed after NGV cylinder explodes

JOHOR BARU: Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) has confirmed via a statement that an explosion has occurred at Austin Perdana PETRONAS Station in Johor Baru, today at approximately 3.15pm.

Based on initial findings the explosion occurred at the station's NGV compressor facility during maintenance work.

An emergency response team was immediately mobilised and is working closely with relevant authorities. The incident has since been contained.

The company regrets to inform that an employee of PDB's contractor died in the incident.

PDB would like to extend its sincere condolences to the family of the victim.

The company is currently investigating the impact and cause of the incident. — Bernama