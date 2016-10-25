Shafie Apdal slams budget 2017 allocation for Sabah and Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The government failed to develop Sabah and Sarawak when these two states are the biggest producers of commodities and agricultural products.

Stating this, former Cabinet minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) (Warisan-Semporna) expressed regret and disappointment on the 2017 Budget tabled on Friday.

He said even though Sarawak has given one of the highest win in the recent state elections compared to the previous elections, "nothing much" has been given in return to the state.

The sacked Rural and Regional Development Minister said that the government's budget is not just unhealthy and imbalanced but is also unfair in terms of allocations.

He said a prudent and cautious government would allocate its expenditure based on its income especially in the current economic situation.

"It is our younger generation who will be facing the economic implications and burdens in the future. The monthly income gap between the rich and

poor is among the highest if compared to other Asean countries," Shafie said.

Shafie also slammed the government's decision to spend over RM600million for the beautification project for the Taman Tugu Peringatan, which he said could have been used to build hospitals and develop rural schools and build roads in East Malaysia.

