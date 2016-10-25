DAP's Lim Lip Eng in heated war of words with Pandikar

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP lawmaker Lim Lip Eng (pix) became the first person to be booted out from the Special Chamber after a fiery exchange of words with Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

The Special Chamber was set up during the previous Parliament session to debate on urgent issues of public interest as part of the government's efforts to reform the legislative institution.

The Segambut MP was given the order before he had the chance to table his speech to the Federal Territories Ministry.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference at Parliament lobby after the incident, Lim said Pandikar had accused him of ridiculing the Speaker for issuing a statement on the sub judice ruling.

"Before I started talking, Pandikar asked me to sit down and began to lecture me.

"I then stood up and argued with Pandikar, telling him that he should not lecture me," he added.

Lim said the exchange of words continued until he called Pandikar "a disgrace to Parliament".

"He then chased me out from the Special Chamber and he yelled at me before I walked out," he said.

Lim was supposed to pose his question regarding the budget for Kuala Lumpur City Hall being the highest among all states.