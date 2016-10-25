PICC investigates concerns over safety of Penang High Court Complex

Posted on 25 October 2016 - 07:54pm Last updated on 25 October 2016 - 09:48pm

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Island City Council building inspectors today inspected the Penang High Court Complex following concerns over the safety of the building.

State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the inspection was conducted in the morning.

"This is a federal building and the Penang Public Works Department (PWD) is taking charge of the matter," he said in a Facebook post.

When contacted, Council Building Department director Yew Tung Seang said the Council was monitoring the situation.

"The building is still ok so far," he told theSun adding that the PWD was handling the repair works but did not elaborate further.

The issue was raised by Seri Delima assemblyman RSN Rayer who expressed concern for the safety of court staff.

Among the concerns raised by the practicing lawyer were cracked walls and cracks on the concrete ceiling and plywood roofing.