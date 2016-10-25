Perhilitan rescue seven leopards and a bear cub

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) seized seven leopard cats and a bear cub in two separate incidents last Friday and Saturday.

Department director-general Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said in the first incident, they also arrested a man for possessing the bear cub in front of a hotel in Kuala Lipis, Pahang about 2.30am.

The raid codenamed "Ops Taring IV" was conducted by a team of officers from the headquarters here and Pahang.

"The suspect was arrested for possession of the bear cub without a permit," he said during a press conference at the deparment headquarters, today.

"He also tried to sell the bear cub on Facebook," said Abdul Kadir, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 69 (1) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 for hunting protected wildlife without a permit.

In the second case, the officers seized seven leopard cats from a premises in Ampang, near here on Oct 21.

The cats were found about 6pm.

Abdul Kadir said checks found there were no permits for five of the cats, while there were permits for the two others.

The case is being investigated under Section 46 and Section 68 (1) of the same act for ownership of protected wildlife.

He added that those with information relating to crimes against wildlife can contact the department hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or its careline at 1-300-80-1010 or make an online complaint at www.wildlife.gov.my