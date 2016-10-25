3 men held over fatal shooting in Balingian

KUCHING: Three men have been detained by the police to facilitate investigations into an incident where a man was shot dead in Ulu Sungai Arif, Balingian yesterday.

The suspects aged between 20 and 30 have been remanded. Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the incident was believed to have occurred when the victim had attempted to enter a blockade set up by villagers.

Initial investigations revealed the victim was fired upon with a shotgun, he told a media conference after visiting the police headquarters here today.

He also warned the public not to use social sites to make inflammatory statements to complicate matters pertaining to the incident.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has urged all parties to remain calm and not to take the law into their own hands.

He said this after witnessing the signing of a Declaration of Friendship between the Fujian Provincial Government and the Sarawak Government. — Bernama